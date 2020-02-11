Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Rohit Kumar wins from Trilokpuri

Delhi Polls: AAP's Rohit Kumar wins from Trilokpuri

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 11 2020, 18:22pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 18:31pm ist

AAP's Rohit Kumar wins against BJP's Kiran in Trilokpuri by a margin of 12,486.

In Delhi Assembly Elections 2014 AAP's Raju Dhingan won with a margin of 29,754.

Trilokpuri is located in East Delhi and is a resettlement colony. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Caste.

