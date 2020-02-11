Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Rohit Kumar wins from Trilokpuri

AAP's Rohit Kumar wins against BJP's Kiran in Trilokpuri by a margin of 12,486.
In Delhi Assembly Elections 2014 AAP's Raju Dhingan won with a margin of 29,754.
Trilokpuri is located in East Delhi and is a resettlement colony. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Caste.
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Comments (+)