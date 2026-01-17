<p>The national capital witnessed dense fog on Saturday morning, reducing visibility, as the minimum temperature was recorded at 4.4 degrees Celsius.</p><p>The<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/imd"> India Meteorological Department</a> (IMD) has said that that the maximum temperature is expected to touch 22 degrees Celsius. At 9 am the humidity was recorded at 100 per cent. </p>.Grap 3 curbs enforced in Delhi-NCR as air quality likely to turn 'severe' in coming days.<p>The air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category at 9 am on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 376, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.</p><p>According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>