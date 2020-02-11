Delhi Polls: BJP's Abhay Verma wins from Laxmi Nagar

Delhi Election Result 2020: BJP's Abhay Verma wins from Laxmi Nagar

  Feb 11 2020
BJP's Abhay Verma wins against AAP's Nitin Tyagi in Laxmi Nagar by a margin of 880 votes.

In 2014 General Assembly elections Tyagi won from the same constituency with a margin of 4,846.

Laxmi Nagar constituency is located in neighbourhood of East Delhi.

