Delhi Election Result 2020: BJP's Anil Kumar Bajpai wins from Gandhi Nagar

BJP's Anil Kumar Bajpai wins against AAP's Naveen Chaudhary in Gandhi Nagar by a margin of 6,079 votes.
In 2014 General Assembly elections Bajpai won from the same constituency but on AAP's ticket with a margin of 7,482.
Gandhi Nagar constituency is located in East Delhi.
