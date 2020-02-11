Delhi Polls: BJP's Bajpai wins from Gandhi Nagar

Delhi Election Result 2020: BJP's Anil Kumar Bajpai wins from Gandhi Nagar

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 11 2020, 20:21pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 20:21pm ist

BJP's Anil Kumar Bajpai wins against AAP's Naveen Chaudhary in Gandhi Nagar by a margin of 6,079 votes.

In 2014 General Assembly elections Bajpai won from the same constituency but on AAP's ticket with a margin of 7,482.
Gandhi Nagar constituency is located in East Delhi.

Follow results from Gandhi Nagar constituency here 

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
AAP
Congress
BJP
Manish Sisodia
Delhi
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020
Arvind Kejriwal
Narendra Modi
Amit Shah
Comments (+)
 