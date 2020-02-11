Delhi: AAP's Mukesh Ahlawat wins from Sultanpur Majra

Delhi Election Results 2020: AAP's Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat wins from Sultanpur Majra

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 11 2020, 15:51pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 15:51pm ist

Aam Aadmi Party's Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat wins from Sultanpur Majra constituency by 48,042 votes beating BJP's Ram Chander Chawriya.

AAP's Sandeep Kumar from the constituency in 2015 beating BJP's Parbhu Dayal.

Sultanpur Majra is located in West Delhi District.

Follow results from Sultanpur Majra constituency here

 

