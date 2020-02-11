Delhi Election Results 2020: AAP's Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat wins from Sultanpur Majra

Sultanpur Majra is located in West Delhi District.

AAP's Sandeep Kumar from the constituency in 2015 beating BJP's Parbhu Dayal.

Aam Aadmi Party's Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat wins from Sultanpur Majra constituency by 48,042 votes beating BJP's Ram Chander Chawriya.

