Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Pakistan's FM arrives in Bangladesh to rebuild ties, first in 13 years

A special flight carrying Dar, the most senior Pakistani leader to visit Bangladesh since 2012, arrived in Dhaka, with Islamabad calling it a "significant milestone" in bilateral relations.
Last Updated : 23 August 2025, 15:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 August 2025, 15:52 IST
World newsPakistanBangaldesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us