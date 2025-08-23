Durand Cup final: NorthEast United thrash Diamond Harbour 6-1 to lift trophy

<p>NorthEast United FC lifted the Durand Cup for the second time in a row as it defeated Diamond Harbour FC 6-1 on Saturday.</p><p>Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the winning team.</p><p>"The Highlanders have done it again," Sarma said in a post on X, referring to the team from the North East region.</p>.Argentina confirm Kerala stop in November for FIFA friendly, opponents to be decided.<p>"For the second consecutive year, @NEUtdFC have lifted the #DurandCup defeating Diamond Harbour FC by 6-1 in Asia's oldest football tourney," he added.</p><p>Congratulating all players on the victory, Sarma said, "Assam looks to host all teams back again." </p><p>NEUFC became the first side since 1991 to defend its crown at the Durand Cup, registering a thumping win at the final played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.</p><p>It was also the second overall victory for the side in the prestigious tournament.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>