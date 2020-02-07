Delhi polls: Of unauthorised colonies and their messiah

Over 40 lakh people.

That’s the number of people that the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP have been trying to win over ahead of the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections.

But who are these 40 lakh people?

This rough figure is the total number of residents of the 1,797 unauthorised colonies spread across the length and breadth of Delhi that could sway the elections, an issue that has now become a major poll plank.

The issue of regularisation of these colonies dates back to many years and has seen a lot of back and forth between the Delhi AAP government and the Central BJP government, with each heaping the onus of delayed action on the other.

A breakthrough came when the Centre in October last year approved the regularisation of most of the unauthorised colonies, excluding the affluent ones. Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri introduced the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha in November 2019.

As per the Bill, ownership rights would be given to the residents on the basis of power of attorney, agreement of sale, will, possession letter or any other documents, including papers evidencing payment of consideration through a conveyance deed or authorisation slip.

Puri stated that the residents of those colonies could apply for ownership rights online starting December 16.

The BJP on December 22 had even organised a massive ‘Dhanyawaad rally’ to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ramlila Maidan after the move.

With the passing of the Bill started the credit-snatching game between the BJP and the AAP with both claiming to be the side doing the most for the residents – roaring rally speeches, posters, press conferences being their weapons of choice.

As per the existing regulations of 2008, the process of regularisation is to be coordinated and supervised by the Delhi government through the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The BJP has been attacking the AAP on its inaction while the AAP has been stating that the BJP is misleading the residents.

"BJP said they have regularised 1731 unauthorised colonies under PM- UDAY scheme. DDA website says these colonies won't be regularised under PM-UDAY scheme,” Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia had said during a press conference, adding that the party should apologise for lying to people.

During a press conference in November 2019, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had claimed that the expenditure on unauthorised colonies from 2009 to 2014 was Rs 1186 crore as compared to Rs. 8147 crore during AAP’s 2015-2019 tenure. CM Kejriwal (link)

The AAP has been saying that its efforts have been consistent. The party manifesto promises to provide unauthorised colonies with basic amenities.

The Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari, on the other hand, had said that the BJP, if voted to power, will create a Colony Development Board, for regularisation of societies, further adding that the issue would be made the prime focus of the party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his maiden Delhi elections rally had reiterated the party’s aim to regularise the colonies. In the run-up to the elections, Puri even handed over conveyance deeds and registry papers of houses to 20 residents of unauthorised colonies in early January 2020.

It would be interesting to watch if the sparring and promises manage to sway the residents who have been fighting to get their homes regularised for years now. Who do they think is their true messiah and whom will they pick?