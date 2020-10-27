Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Hayaghat Assembly Constituency

In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Hayaghat Assembly Constituency (AC No 84) in Darbhanga district goes to polls on November 07, 2020.

Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Hayaghat Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, JD(U) candidate Amar Nath Gami won Hayaghat constituency seat with a margin of 27% securing 65677 votes against LJSP candidate Ramesh Choudhary.