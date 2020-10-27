Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Jahanabad Assembly Constituency

In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Jahanabad Assembly Constituency (AC No 216) in Jehanabad district goes to polls on October 28, 2020.

Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Jahanabad Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, RJD candidate Mundrika Singh Yadav won Jahanabad constituency seat with a margin of 20.2% securing 76458 votes against RLSP candidate Praveen Kumar.