Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Jahanabad Assembly Constituency

In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Jahanabad Assembly Constituency (AC No 216) in Jehanabad district goes to polls on October 28, 2020.
Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Jahanabad Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.
In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, RJD candidate Mundrika Singh Yadav won Jahanabad constituency seat with a margin of 20.2% securing 76458 votes against RLSP candidate Praveen Kumar.
