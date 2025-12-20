Menu
A cobra, and a krait: Two brothers use snakes to kill father in Tamil Nadu

His children decided to get rid of him for the money and are believed to have paid Rs 1.5 lakh to their accomplices.
Last Updated : 20 December 2025, 15:37 IST
Published 20 December 2025, 15:37 IST
India NewsTamil NaduCrimemurdercobra

