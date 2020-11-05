Onion prices have scored century, potato half a century: Tejashwi Yadav targets NDA govt

RJP leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday took a dig at the ruling JD(U)-BJP government in Bihar over rising onions and potato prices.

Addressing a rally at Saharsa, Yadav said that prices of onions have hit a century, while prices of potatoes have reached the half-century mark.

Targeting the NDA, tejashwi said that earlier the same BJP leaders used to wear garlands made of onions and sing about how rising costs were pinching people. However, now that the onions cost Rs 100 a kilogram, they are completely ignoring it.

"It seems that the BJP don't see the rising prices as a dayan (witch or evil), but rather as a bhojai (sister-in-law or relative)," he said.