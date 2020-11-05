'Onion prices have scored century, potato half-century'

Onion prices have scored century, potato half a century: Tejashwi Yadav targets NDA govt

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 05 2020, 11:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2020, 12:00 ist
JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Credit: PTI Photos

RJP leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday took a dig at the ruling JD(U)-BJP government in Bihar over rising onions and potato prices.

Addressing a rally at Saharsa, Yadav said that prices of onions have hit a century, while prices of potatoes have reached the half-century mark. 

Targeting the NDA, tejashwi said that earlier the same BJP leaders used to wear garlands made of onions and sing about how rising costs were pinching people. However, now that the onions cost Rs 100 a kilogram, they are completely ignoring it. 

"It seems that the BJP don't see the rising prices as a dayan (witch or evil), but rather as a bhojai (sister-in-law or relative)," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
RJD
JD(U)
NDA

What's Brewing

US Polls: Gen Z dial TikTok for watch parties, analysis

US Polls: Gen Z dial TikTok for watch parties, analysis

Wanted: An anti-discrimination law for LGBTQI Indians

Wanted: An anti-discrimination law for LGBTQI Indians

Will handshakes become history?

Will handshakes become history?

DH Toon | Free Press: Govt (One for the archives!)

DH Toon | Free Press: Govt (One for the archives!)

How astronauts vote from space

How astronauts vote from space

2020 should be the last time we vote like this

2020 should be the last time we vote like this

 