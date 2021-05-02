BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma wins by over 1 lakh votes

BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma wins by over 1 lakh votes in Assam

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • May 02 2021, 20:20 ist
  • updated: May 03 2021, 00:16 ist
Senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of the BJP. Credit: PTI File Photo

Senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of the BJP on Sunday defeated Romen Chandra Borthakur of the Congress by 1,01,911 votes to retain Jalukbari constituency, an official said.

In the outgoing government of Assam, Sarma held portfolios of education, health, finance and public works department

Assam Assembly Elections 2021
Assam
Himanta Biswa Sarma
BJP
Congress
Assembly Elections 2021

