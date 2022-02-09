Assembly Polls 2022 Live: PM Modi gave election speech, did not address issues in Rajya Sabha, says Congress
Assembly Polls 2022 Live: PM Modi gave election speech, did not address issues in Rajya Sabha, says Congress
updated: Feb 09 2022, 08:43 ist
With the elections set to start on February 10, campaigners are hitting the political notes hard in the five states of Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Stay tuned for live updates.
08:43
UP Polls: Anupriya Patel refuses to field candidate against mother
Apna Dal (S) chief Anupriya Patel has refused to field a candidate against her estranged mother and chief of Apna Dal (Kameravadi) Krishna Patel, who is contesting from Pratapgarh Sadar Assembly seat.
The Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) on Tuesday fielded its candidate Rajendra Kumar from the seat and he filed his nomination on Tuesday.
Apna Dal (S) district president in Pratapgarh, Brijesh Kumar Patel said, "Apna Dal (S) refused to field party's candidate against Krishna Patel as a mark of respect and gratitude towards her."
05:46
PM should apologise to people of Telangana: KTR
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working President K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday condemned the comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament and demanded that he apologise to people of Telangana.
"Utterly disgraceful of you Mr. Prime Minister repeatedly insulting the decades of spirited struggle & sacrifices of the people of Telangana," tweeted Rama Rao, who is a key state minister.
"I strongly condemn the absurd comments of PM & demand that he apologise to the people of Telangana," wrote KTR, who is son of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
Meanwhile, KTR, as he is popularly known, has also called for protests against the Prime Minister's comments on Wednesday. He asked the party cadres to stage protests across the state.
05:45
PM gave election speech, did not address issues in RS: Cong
The Congress on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an election speech in Parliament while skipping the real issues raised by the party and accused him of throwing parliamentary conventions to the winds.
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi claimed the prime minister was afraid of the party as it spoke the truth which is why he attacked the Congress in both the Houses of Parliament.
He also said if Modi likes abusing the party and his great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru, he can do so but he should do his job first as the country faced danger from China and Pakistan coming together.
"If you like abusing the Congress and Nehru, be my guest but do your job," Gandhi said.
05:44
Vote like our lives and world depend on it: Noida DM's appeal to voters
With less than two days for the first phase of the UP assembly polls, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj on Tuesday urged voters to go out and vote “like our lives and the world depend on it, because they do”.
Gautam Buddh Nagar, which has three assembly seats of Noida, Dadri and Jewar, will go to the polls on February 10 during the first of the seven phases of elections in the state.
The district, which has over 16 lakh registered voters across the three constituencies this time, had “very less” voting percentage in 2017, Yathraj noted as he called on the residents for “setting the record straight” in 2022.
UP Polls: Anupriya Patel refuses to field candidate against mother
Apna Dal (S) chief Anupriya Patel has refused to field a candidate against her estranged mother and chief of Apna Dal (Kameravadi) Krishna Patel, who is contesting from Pratapgarh Sadar Assembly seat.
The Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) on Tuesday fielded its candidate Rajendra Kumar from the seat and he filed his nomination on Tuesday.
Apna Dal (S) district president in Pratapgarh, Brijesh Kumar Patel said, "Apna Dal (S) refused to field party's candidate against Krishna Patel as a mark of respect and gratitude towards her."
PM should apologise to people of Telangana: KTR
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working President K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday condemned the comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament and demanded that he apologise to people of Telangana.
"Utterly disgraceful of you Mr. Prime Minister repeatedly insulting the decades of spirited struggle & sacrifices of the people of Telangana," tweeted Rama Rao, who is a key state minister.
"I strongly condemn the absurd comments of PM & demand that he apologise to the people of Telangana," wrote KTR, who is son of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
Meanwhile, KTR, as he is popularly known, has also called for protests against the Prime Minister's comments on Wednesday. He asked the party cadres to stage protests across the state.
PM gave election speech, did not address issues in RS: Cong
The Congress on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an election speech in Parliament while skipping the real issues raised by the party and accused him of throwing parliamentary conventions to the winds.
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi claimed the prime minister was afraid of the party as it spoke the truth which is why he attacked the Congress in both the Houses of Parliament.
He also said if Modi likes abusing the party and his great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru, he can do so but he should do his job first as the country faced danger from China and Pakistan coming together.
"If you like abusing the Congress and Nehru, be my guest but do your job," Gandhi said.
Vote like our lives and world depend on it: Noida DM's appeal to voters
With less than two days for the first phase of the UP assembly polls, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj on Tuesday urged voters to go out and vote “like our lives and the world depend on it, because they do”.
Gautam Buddh Nagar, which has three assembly seats of Noida, Dadri and Jewar, will go to the polls on February 10 during the first of the seven phases of elections in the state.
The district, which has over 16 lakh registered voters across the three constituencies this time, had “very less” voting percentage in 2017, Yathraj noted as he called on the residents for “setting the record straight” in 2022.