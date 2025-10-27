<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, a major pilgrimage centre in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala</a>, is caught in a row over an alleged gold heist. </p><p>A Bengaluru-based Malayali, his associates, and a few officials of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) that manages the temple, are accused of looting the precious metal from the temple door frames, constructed with Rs 18 crore funding support from industrialist Vijay Mallya in 1998-99. Here is a look at what the controversy is all about.</p>.<p><strong>What was siphoned off from Sabarimala?</strong></p><p>Gold coatings of the two 'Dwarapalaka idols' (guardian deities) on either side of the door of the <em>sanctum sanctorum</em> and door frames were found missing. Over 30 kg of 24-carat gold was used for coating the door sculptures carved on copper plates. Of that, around 2 kg were used for plating the two Dwarapalaka idols as well as the door frames.</p>.<p><strong>How did the alleged heist happen?</strong></p><p>In 2019, when the TDB decided to carry out maintenance work. Bengaluru-based Unnikrishnan Potti, who earlier worked as an assistant to the priest at Sabarimala, offered to sponsor it. While handing over the plating to the sponsor, it was mentioned as copper in the records. Though permission of the Kerala High Court Devaswom bench is required for all major works, those norms were flouted. The plating was given to Chennai-based Smart Creations. Though the plating’s weight was less by 4.5 kg when Potti returned it, no inquiry was conducted.</p>.Sabarimala heist: Gold seized from Ballari, Srirampuram.<p><strong>What is the suspicion?</strong></p><p>It is suspected that gold coatings were looted by Potti with the connivance of the TDB authorities. Potti displayed the plating at various places in south India and collected donations for the work that he offered to carry out. The plating was taken to Chennai for maintenance and the suspicion is that the motive behind it could be the removal of some of the yellow metal.</p>.<p><strong>How did the irregularities come to light?</strong></p><p>On September 8, 2025, a special commissioner appointed by the Kerala High Court for overseeing the activities at Sabarimala reported that the gold plating of the 'Dwarapalaka' idols was removed and taken to Chennai without permission a day before. The TDB later admitted the lapse. It was during these proceedings, the court found the discrepancy in the plating’s weight after it was given to Potti in 2019. The High Court asked the TDB vigilance wing to probe, which exposed the malpractice involving board officials. Subsequently, a High Court Division Bench comprising Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V and Justice K V Jayakumar constituted a special investigation team.</p>.<p><strong>What steps have been taken by the SIT so far?</strong></p><p>The SIT has arrested Potti and Murari Babu, a former senior TDB official. Three others from Bengaluru, identified as Aananthasubramanyam, Ramesh and Kalpesh are also under the radar. As many as 18 persons, mostly TDB employees, have been arraigned in the two cases registered so far.</p>.<p><strong>What are the political consequences?</strong></p><p>The irregularities happened during the tenure of the two successive governments led by Pinarayi Vijayan. The board president and members being political nominees, the Left party is on the backfoot. The row came up close on the heels of the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, which political analysts claimed had a hidden agenda of bringing Hindu outfits into Pinarayi’s confidence since local body and assembly polls are approaching. Congress and the BJP are now trying to cash in on the issue.</p>