Andhra High Court orders CID probe into Tirumala Parakamani theft case

<p>Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday ordered a CID inquiry into the Tirumala temple Parakamani theft case and issued directions to ensure accountability. The court mandated that an officer not below the rank of Director General be appointed as the Investigating Officer (IO).</p><p>The single judge bench of justice Gannamaneni Ramakrishan Prasad on Monday instructed the CID to probe the role of TTD Board members and officials in the alleged compromise of the case through the Lok Adalat and acceptance of Rs 14.5 cr worth properties of CV Ravi Kumar, a TTD employee accused of misappropriating US$72,000 in foreign currency donations in April 2023. It also directed the ACB Director General to assess the properties of Ravi Kumar.</p><p>Despite CCTV evidence showing Ravi Kumar concealing the currency, the case was quickly settled through Lok Adalat proceedings. Subsequently, Ravi Kumar and his wife donated several immovable assets, including lands and 14 apartments in Tirupati, to the TTD properties valued in crores. The High Court has now ordered identification of all such properties and verification of any transfers made through registration. The case has been adjourned to December 2 for further hearing.</p><p>The case dates back to April 2023, when CV Ravi Kumar, a staff member representing the Pedda Jeeyangar Mutt and responsible for handling foreign currency, was caught stealing US dollars worth Rs 72,000 from devotee offerings.</p><p>According to TTD's assistant vigilance and security officer Y Satish Kumar's report to Tirupati One Town police, Ravi Kumar was caught hiding a wad of currency notes bundled between his buttocks on the evening of April 29, 2023. The stolen currency was recovered from the culprit, and a charge sheet was filed on April 30, 2023, in the court of Additional Judicial Magistrate of First Class, Tirupati.</p><p>However, despite the TTD Vigilance Department filing a complaint with local police, the case was quickly compromised and settled through Lok Adalat.</p><p>The vigilance report revealed intriguing details about the accused's financial dealings. Immovable properties, including lands and buildings in Tirupati and Chennai belonging to Ravi Kumar and his wife, were donated to TTD after the title deeds were deposited with the organization.</p><p>Most remarkably, the accused employee had donated 14 apartments comprising two-bedroom and three-bedroom flats in Tirupati to TTD. These properties are valued in crores of rupees on the open market.</p><p>Following a petition seeking a CID investigation into the case's quick closure, the High Court directed the CID last month to collect all records from both the police station and TTD, and submit them to the court in a sealed cover. The court has also ordered that board decisions and related documents be seized.</p><p>Following the seizure of the documents the High Court bench hearing the matter on Monday ordered a CID inquiry. TTD Board Member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy earlier made sensational allegations, claiming that over Rs 100 crore was stolen from Tirumala Swami's Parakamani during the previous YSRCP government, calling it the biggest theft in TTD's history.</p><p>"The High Court order on Monday explicitly shows that there are several procedural lapses over the then TTD board accepting the properties as gift. CID should thoroughly probe all the important aspects of the case and bring out the facts," said TTD Board member, G Bhanuprakash Reddy who has been vocal about the Parakamani theft case.</p><p>Offerings to Lord Sri Venkateswara, the presiding deity of Tirumala, carry deep sentimental significance for devotees. The Parakamani of Lord Sri Venkateswara operates in the New Parakamani complex atop Tirumala hill shrine, where the critical activity of counting and segregating various Hundi items takes place.</p><p>These items include gold, silver, precious stones, cash, and foreign currency. The process is highly sensitive and supervised by TTD officers, including the superintendent, assistant executive officer (AEO), and deputy EO. As is customary, a representative clerk from Pedda Jeeyangar Swamy Mutt, Tirumala, also supervises this activity.</p>