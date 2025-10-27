Menu
Andhra High Court orders CID probe into Tirumala Parakamani theft case

The case dates back to April 2023, when CV Ravi Kumar, a staff member representing the Pedda Jeeyangar Mutt was caught stealing US dollars worth Rs 72,000 from devotee offerings.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 16:39 IST
Published 27 October 2025, 16:39 IST
