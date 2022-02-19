Assembly Elections 2022 Live: SP thinks of forming govt in UP on basis of riots, says Rajnath Singh

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday came out in defence of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over the political brouhaha caused by his ‘UP de bhaiye’ remark, saying the comments were made for AAP leaders and BJP campaigners in the northern state. Come back tomorrow for more updates.
- Saturday 19 Feb 2022
- updated: 8:10 am IST
- E-Paper
- Classifieds
Will look into it: Amit Shah writes to Channi on allegations against AAP
The allegations against AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal refused to die down on the last day of campaigning for Punjab Assembly elections with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday assuring Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi that the Centre will investigate the claims that the banned 'Sikhs for Justice' (SFJ) was in touch with AAP.
Read More
Stray cattle may devour saffron votes in UP
Forty-year-old Rajwati Devi, a resident of Raipur village in Sitapur district, about 90 kilometres from the state capital of Lucknow, who owned a small piece of agricultural land, burst out angrily the moment she was asked about the stray cattle problem as is she was waiting to vent out his feelings.
Read More
Seeking poll boost, Captain takes divine path
As campaigning for the Assembly polls peaked in Punjab, something unusual was happening at Patiala’s New Moti Bagh Palace, the impressive residence of Captain Amarinder Singh, on Wednesday.
Read More
Rahul Gandhi's family used Manipur as ATM: Smriti Irani
Rahul Gandhi's family used Manipur as ATM but PM Modi launched the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. 11 crore farmers are given Rs 6,000 every year... If voted to power again, we'll give additional Rs 2000 to the farmers of Manipur: Union Minister Smriti Irani in Manipur