Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

BJP accuses Hubballi police of disrobing woman while detaining her; cops deny charge, say 'she stripped herself'

The incident has led to a political slugfest between BJP and Congress leaders
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 09:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 January 2026, 09:23 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaPoliceHubballi

Follow us on :

Follow Us