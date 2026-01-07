<p>Hubballi: After a video of a woman without full clothes inside a police van went viral, BJP leaders have alleged that the police had stripped her clothes off and assaulted her while detaining her.</p><p>The alleged incident of January 5 has led a political slugfest between BJP and Congress leaders.</p><p>After Shivani Prashanth Bommaji, a resident, and Congress corporator Suvarna Kallakuntla alleged on January 2 that BJP workers accompanied a booth level officer (BLO) during family mapping of voters in Chalukya Nagar at Keshwapur here and assaulted those who questioned it, the Keshwapur police detained a BJP worker, Sujata Handi, and others. </p><p>BJP workers alleged that the police disrobed Sujata and insulted her while detaining as per the suggestion of Congress leaders.</p><p>BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginakai said Sujata was showing houses to the BLO, but Congress leaders threatened her and lodged a police complaint.</p><p>The police behaved inhumanly while detaining her, he said and demanded that all those involved should be suspended.</p><p>However, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hubballi-dharwad">Hubballi-Dharwad</a> Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said Sujata had stripped herself, and tried to assault police personnel, including women staff, and escape. The personnel gave clothes to her, he said.</p>.Karnataka govt wants PPP model for Hubballi-Dharwad Electric Rapid Transit project .<p>Shashi Kumar said five cases were booked against Sujata between 2020 and 2025, and four cases were registered this year. More women police personnel were deployed to detain her, and she also bit one of the personnel, he added.</p><p>Congress leader Rajat Ullagaddimath alleged that Sujata had tried to assault party workers at Chalukya Nagar and Tenginakai had provoked BJP workers to disturb peace.</p><p>BJP workers staged a protest outside the Keshwapur Police Station, alleging that the Congress government has failed to protect women.</p>