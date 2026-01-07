<p>Mangaluru: The Karnataka Eco Tourism Development Board, in association with the Forest Department, will organise the 12th edition of Hakki Habba in Mangaluru from January 9 to 11, said Board Chairperson Shalet Pinto.</p><p>The festival aims to create awareness among youngsters about different species of birds. “Several bird species are on the verge of extinction. In fact, Hakki Habba was earlier organised in Mangaluru in 2018, when Ramanath Rai was the Forest Minister. The inauguration of this year’s festival will be held at the Scouts and Guides Bhavana at Pilikula. Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, District in Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and others will take part,” she told mediapersons in Mangaluru.</p><p>Avian aficionados will get an opportunity to enjoy birdwatching and listen to the chirping of birds. The objective of the festival is to draw the attention of enthusiastic budding conservationists and college students to the diverse bird species, while explaining their ecological importance, she said. </p>.Over 120 artists to showcase 5,000 artworks at Kala Parba in Mangaluru.<p>The mascot of this year’s Hakki Habba is the White-Bellied Sea Eagle, which is found along the district’s coastline. When the festival was organised in 2018, the mascot was the Oriental Dwarf Kingfisher.</p><p>Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Anthony S Mariappa said Hakki Habba is a blend of information-sharing and knowledge-exchange events for bird lovers. Around 180 students from Mangalore University, Yenepoya Ayurveda College, Kanachur College, and St Aloysius Deemed to be University will participate. In total, about 250 people, including ornithologists and birdwatchers, are expected to take part.</p><p>A total of 12 birding trails have been identified across different ecosystems — shoreline areas at Sasihithlu and Mukka; wetlands at Kenjar, Polali, and Jokatte; tree-patch areas at the Mangalore University campus; and estuary regions at Bettampady.</p><p>Board Naturalist Rahul said there will be four birdwatching sessions every day. Participants have been divided into 10 groups, with each group covering all identified birding trails. After each session, there will be indoor discussions with experts and ornithologists.</p><p>Replying to a query, the DCF said that 420 bird species have been recorded in Dakshina Kannada district, including 40 migratory species.</p><p><strong>Awareness programmes</strong></p><p>Shalet Pinto said the Board has initiated awareness programmes in schools focusing on man–wildlife conflict. The programmes highlight snakebite prevention, snake conservation, and safety measures. “As part of wildlife and environmental conservation, we will continue to work closely with the community,” she said.</p><p>“I want to revive the Karnataka Eco Tourism Development Board during my tenure,” she added. “Trekking trails in the state are currently managed by the Forest Department. Earlier, they were under the Board’s purview, but were later entrusted to the Forest Department for various reasons. I want to bring them back under the Board.” Of the 40 trekking trails in the state, around six are located in Dakshina Kannada.</p><p>She further said there are several trekking and hiking trails, such as Konaje Kallu, which are not officially notified under the Forest Department. “I want to bring such trails under the scope of the Board to promote eco-tourism,” she said.</p><p>DCF Anthony S Mariappa said the new Forest Department office at Kadri will be inaugurated by Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on January 9. The office has been built at a cost of Rs 2.7 crore.</p><p>In addition, the Minister will inaugurate staff quarters at Moodbidri and Sullia, constructed at a cost of Rs 85 lakh each. The buildings are G+1 structures with four quarters each. The Minister will also lay the foundation stone for new DCF quarters at Lalbagh. The existing quarters, which are in a dilapidated condition, will be demolished to make way for the new construction.</p>