Assembly Polls 2022 Live: Polling starts in Punjab, picks up pace in Uttar Pradesh

In a single-phase exercise, 117 assembly seats in Punjab go to the polls after weeks of heated campaigning. From a bipolar contest that Punjab saw for a long time, this election, for the first time, witnesses a tough contest among five political parties in the poll fray. Meanwhile, the third phase of polling started at 7 am in Uttar Pradesh. Stay tuned for live updates.
Punjab's model polling station set for electoral exercise
SP's Mulayam Singh Yadav casts his vote
Polling begins in Punjab
Mock polling under way in Punjab, poll exercise to begin at 8 am
Mock polling underway at booth numbers 158 to 161 at Govt Girls Senior Secondary School in Moga.
Voting begins in UP
Voting begins for the third phase of Uttar Pradesh elections.59 assembly seats across 16 districts of the state will be voting today.
Fates of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, contesting from Karhal and his challenger andBJP candidate Union minister SP Singh Baghel will be sealed today.
BJP's agenda to make UP proud state once again: Amit Shah
Taking a dig at Jawaharlal Nehru, Shah said it took a Modi government to complete an irrigation project whose foundation stone was laid by the country’s first prime minister.
As Punjab goes to vote, will AAP be the gamechanger?
Just before the finish line, the AAP, with all its impressive poll campaign and a palpable undercurrent in its favour, finds itself between a rock and a hard place in a bitter contest for the 117 assembly seats in Punjab that votes on Sunday.
From a bipolar contest that Punjab saw for a long time, this election, for the first time, witnesses a tough contest between five political parties in poll fray. This throws open the possibility of split votes and a likely hung assembly on March 10. The clamor for change has been palpable with AAP having an edge, especially in the Malwa region which accounts for the majority of seats.
BJP faces litmus test in third phase of UP polls
In UP, voting will be held for 59 Assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts.
As many as 627 candidates are in the fray in this phase, in which over 2.15 crore people are eligible to vote.
Districts where polling will be held are Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba.
The Karhal assembly seat, from where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting, will also go to the polls in the third phase on Sunday.
The BJP has fielded Union minister S P Singh Baghel from the seat.
Polling on Sunday will also seal the fate of the Samajwadi Party chief's uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, who is contesting from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat.
Main parties in the fray in Punjab
Punjab is witnessing a multi-cornered contest among the Congress, AAP, SAD-BSP, BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt) and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a political front of various farmer bodies.
The ruling Congress has come under severe attack from its political opponents over various issues, including the drug menace and corruption.
The Congress is banking on decisions like reduction in electricity tariff and fuel prices. The decisions were taken during current CM Charanjit Singh Channi's 111-day tenure.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has emerged as a major contender, is eyeing to wrest power while projecting the Delhi model of governance.
The stakes are also high for the Shiromani Akali Dal, which is contesting the polls in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) after breaking ties with the BJP in 2020 over the farm laws issue.
The BJP, which used to be a junior partner during its previous alliance with the SAD, is fighting the elections as a major partner.
Entering into an alliance with Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Sanyukt), the saffron party has asked voters to go for a "double-engine government" for "Nawan" (new) Punjab.
The Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, comprising various Punjab farmer bodies, which had taken part in the stir against the Centre's now repealed farm laws, is contesting the polls in alliance with Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni-led Sanyukt Sangharsh Party.
Assembly elections: All 117 seats in Punjab, 59 in UP to go to polls today
All 117 Assembly seats in Punjab and 59 in Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls on Sunday, with the two states witnessing multi-cornered contests.
Punjab is currently ruled by the Congress and the BJP is in power in Uttar Pradesh.
In Uttar Pradesh, elections are being held in seven phases, the third of which will be held on Sunday.
Polling in Punjab will be held from 8 am to 6 pm. In Uttar Pradesh, the polling will take place between 7 am and 6 pm, according to the election authorities. The counting will take place on March 10.