Assembly Polls 2022 Live: UP polls no ordinary elections, fight between development and goonda raj, says Smriti Irani
updated: Feb 22 2022, 08:56 ist
The dramatic fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections concluded on Monday. The fourth phase will decide the fate of 624 candidates in 59 Assembly segments on February 23. Stay tuned for the latest updates.
08:56
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Imphal, Manipur and Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh today
07:55
UP polls no ordinary elections, fight between development and goonda raj: Smriti Irani
Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Monday said that the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls was no ordinary elections and it was a fight between values and ‘goonda raj’.
Addressing a rally in support of party candidate Harshvardhan Bajpai, she attacked Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav, saying, “We have seen how a chief of a party was pushed on stage by his own son.”
Akhilesh Yadav was seen in a video purportedly pushing his father Mulayam Singh Yadav on a stage during a power struggle within the party before the 2017 assembly elections.
07:10
Govt's bulldozer brand effective against mafia: Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday described the "bulldozer" as a UP government "brand", saying it is effective both for building expressway and running over the mafia.
07:04
Big industrialists earn Rs 1,000 crore daily, farmer not even Rs 27: Priyanka
A big industrialist earns Rs 1,000 crore daily, while a farmer cannot even make Rs 27 a day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Monday, accusing the government of working for its "friends".
Rape survivor's mother battles to survive intimidation, caste, communal push in Unnao
“My fight is for every woman...I have been getting huge support from women,” says Asha Singh, who is contesting on a Congress ticket from Unnao Sadar assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh.
