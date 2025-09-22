<p>Bengaluru: US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a>’s curbs on the H-1B visas will have “a deferred repercussion and impact” on India, Karnataka’s IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge said on Monday, adding that it was “too early” to think about a reverse brain-drain. </p><p>“No doubt there’ll be a deferred repercussion and a deferred impact,” Kharge said at a news conference, pointing out that Indians cornered 71 per cent of all H-1B visas. </p>. <p>H-1B visas are non-immigration work visas, granted for three years and extendable up to six years, to highly skilled foreign workers who are sponsored by companies to work in the US. Annually, 85,000 H-1B visa applications, mostly in the information technology, finance, and engineering sectors, are approved.</p><p>In recent years, Indian nationals have accounted for more than 70 per cent of H-1B approvals. It is widely used in industries such as information technology, finance, and engineering.</p>.Trump's H-1B visa crackdown upends Indian IT industry's playbook.<p>Kharge said the White House had clarified that the staggering <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/amp/story/world%2F100000-fee-hike-on-h-1b-visa-a-one-time-charge-only-for-new-applications-says-us-3738441">$100,000 fee imposed on the H-1B visa petitions would be a one-time charge</a> and the new norms would be applicable only to fresh applications.</p><p>Asked about reverse brain-drain, he wondered why more than 2.5 lakh Indians were relinquishing their citizenship for a life in the US, Australia and Europe every year. “The Union government should come up with a policy. If they do, we (Karnataka) will lead it,” he said. </p><p>“While it's too early to predict if there'll be reverse brain-drain, do we have the environment? Are you ready to pay $100,000-$1,25,000 for an engineer?” the Minister asked. </p>