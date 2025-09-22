<p>Mumbai: Describing elephants as “engineers of forests”, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wildlife-sos">Wildlife SOS</a>, a conservation non-profit organisation, has said that globally, Asian elephants are classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), with fewer than 50,000 left in the wild.</p><p>Protecting India’s elephant population is therefore critical for the survival of the species, Wildlife SOS said, coinciding with Elephant Appreciation Day on September 22.</p><p>This year, Wildlife SOS has highlighted elephants' vital role in sustaining ecosystems and called for stronger action against exploitation and abuse.</p><p>“Elephants are the engineers of the forest, shaping landscapes, dispersing seeds, and storing carbon. Their foraging clears pathways and opens up forest canopies, helping sunlight reach younger plants. As nature’s gardeners, they disperse seeds of large, carbon-storing trees through their dung, enriching soils and sustaining biodiversity. By supporting climate change resilience and maintaining ecological balance, elephants safeguard far more than their own species; they help sustain life itself,” Wildlife SOS said in a press statement. </p>.Chilled fruits, mud baths, ORS: Mathura's rescued elephants get cool relief amid blistering heat.<p>“Elephants are not only symbols of India’s cultural heritage but also pillars of our ecosystems. On Elephant Appreciation Day, we renew our commitment to ending their exploitation and ensuring they receive the dignity, freedom, and medical care they deserve. Despite their importance, elephants in India continue to face threats. Many are still illegally captured, subjected to abuse, and condemned to lives of hardship and trauma,” said Kartick Satyanarayan, CEO and co-founder of Wildlife SOS.</p><p>Wildlife SOS is at the forefront of efforts to end this exploitation through their initiatives like the Begging Elephant Campaign, a nationwide movement to rescue elephants from urban streets, temple rituals, and wedding processions where they are used for begging. These elephants are provided with medical care, rehabilitation, and the chance to live in peace at Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation and Care Centre and India’s first elephant hospital in Mathura.</p><p>Since its launch, the Begging Elephant Campaign has rescued elephants like Manu, who suffers from complete blindness and chronic wounds, and Hari, who bears severe joint deformities and deep scars from prolonged abuse.</p>.Elephant trapped in pit rescued by forest dept in Mysuru.<p>“The Begging Elephant Campaign aims to change the narrative for captive elephants in India. Every elephant rescued is a life transformed from chains and abuse to compassion and care. Our sanctuaries are living examples of what freedom looks like,” said Geeta Sheshmani, co-founder and secretary of Wildlife SOS.</p><p><strong>Mobile clinic</strong></p><p>Haathi Sewa, India’s first Elephant Mobile Clinic, marks another milestone. Launched by Wildlife SOS, it delivers urgent medical care to distressed elephants across the country. Equipped with specialised veterinary staff and treatment facilities, Haathi Sewa brings healthcare directly to elephants that would otherwise remain neglected. Since its launch, Haathi Sewa has treated over 130 elephants across multiple States, addressing conditions ranging from infected wounds to severe injuries.</p><p>Baiju Raj M.V, director, Conservation Projects, Wildlife SOS, added: “Haathi Sewa is a groundbreaking initiative that takes veterinary care to elephants in need, no matter how remote their location. This mobile clinic is bridging a crucial gap and giving these animals a fighting chance at better lives.”</p>