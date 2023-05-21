B'luru stadium erupts in celebration as CM takes oath

Bengaluru's Kanteerava stadium erupts in loud celebrations

Thousands of people from across the state arrived in buses and private vehicles forming a sea of supporters donned in white

Udbhavi Balakrishna
Udbhavi Balakrishna, DHNS,
  • May 21 2023, 01:36 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 04:15 ist
A sea of supporters descend on Kanteerava Stadium to witness the oath-taking ceremony of the Congress government, in Bengaluru on Saturday. Credit: DH Photo/M S Manjunath

The Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday erupted in cheers and whistles as the state’s new Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar took their oath, along with eight Cabinet Ministers.

Thousands of people from across the state arrived in buses and private vehicles forming a sea of supporters donned in white. They were seen streaming down the roads leading to the stadium, holding placards, flags and wearing masks of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. 

Long before the ceremony began, the crowd started cheering and shouting slogans in support of the new government. They waved yellow flags with Siddaramaiah’s face printed on them to express their joy. 

About three minutes before the scheduled swearing-in at 12.30 pm, cheers cut through the stadium as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made an appearance on stage. They were joined by several dignitaries from across the country. 

As a show of support and appreciation, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar greeted all the VVIPs and ministers on the stage. Several personalities, including actors Kamal Haasan, Shivarajkumar, Bhavana, Sadhu Kokila and Duniya Vijay waved at the crowd before settling into the VIP seats near the stage.  The oath-taking ceremony began about ten minutes after the scheduled time of 12.30 pm. Eight MLAs took their oaths as Cabinet Ministers, after Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were sworn-in.

Each of their oaths lasted roughly a minute and a half, before they collected colourful bouquets from the Governor, the chief minister and deputy chief minister.

The ceremony ended about 32 minutes after it began around 12.40 pm, following which, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Siddaramaiah addressed the quickly emptying crowd in the stands. 

Outside the stadium, artistes wore colourful costumes of various Gods and performed too. Supporters from Chamarajanagar arrived in a goods auto to offer free food and water to people near the venue.

