<p>Guwahati: Amid protests by political parties and local organisations, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/zubeen-garg">Zubeen Garg</a>'s wife, Garima and sister Palme Borthakur on Friday met officials of the SIT probing into the iconic singer's sudden death in Singapore on September 19. </p><p>This was Garima's first appearance before the SIT here and it was a day after two officers returned from Singapore. </p><p>"We talked to Zubeen's wife and sister about the investigation," MP Gupta, the head of the SIT, told reporters. </p><p>He said more than 70 persons including Zubeen's friends and members of Assam Association, Singapore have been questioned by the SIT so far, he said.</p>.Singapore Police to provide crucial evidence in Zubeen Garg case in 10 days: SIT.<p><strong>Spot visit in Singapore: </strong></p><p>Gupta and another officer visited Singapore between October 20 and 21, visited the spot where Zubeen died and held meetings with investigators there to exchange details of the case. </p><p>"We sought the statement of the yacht pilot and one member of Assam Association Singapore. As they are citizens of Singapore, it will have to be done through a legal process. They have assured us to provide us with the statements in the next 10 days," Gupta said. The post-mortem conducted in Singapore was also shared with the SIT through Indian High Commission, he added. </p><p>He said the SIT also requested the Singapore police to provide the CCTV footages of the hotel and other places where Zubeen visited for investigation into the case. </p><p>Zubeen, 52, died while swimming in a sea with his friends and associates during a party on a yacht. It was initially considered to be an accident but the case took a different turn when Sekhar Jyoti Goswami, a bandmate of Zubeen claimed that the iconic singer was poisoned by his manager Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta, the organiser of the Northeast India Festival. Zubeen was in Singapore to attend the festival as a cultural ambassador.</p><p>Singapore police, however, recently said based on preliminary investigation they did not suspect any foul play in Garg's death. </p><p>Meanwhile, Opposition parties have intensified protests on the streets demanding justice to Zubeen's family and fans. They questioned why the SIT officials visited the spot more than one month of the incident. </p>