Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Zubeen Garg case: wife Garima, sister Palme meets SIT officials after their return from Singapore

This was Garima's first appearance before the SIT here and it was a day after two officers returned from Singapore.
Last Updated : 25 October 2025, 00:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2025, 00:01 IST
India NewsSingaporeAssamZubeen Garg

Follow us on :

Follow Us