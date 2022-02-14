Choose the freedom to be you: Priyanka appeals voters

Choose the freedom to be you: Priyanka's appeal to Goa, Uttarakhand voters

Voters can exercise their franchise till 6 pm

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 14 2022, 10:42 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 10:42 ist
AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Credit: PTI File Photo

As Goa and Uttarakhand are voting for their Assemblies in a single phase on Monday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has appealed to people to vote.

"To all my Goan friends today; choose development, choose a politics that puts you first, choose the freedom to be you: choose Goa!", she tweeted.

"Dear Uttarakhand people, Mountain climate, tradition and love is the strength of Uttarakhand, today is the day to pick the bright future and self respect, exercise your vote as this is most powerful weapon."

Voting for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections began on Monday morning, wherein over 82 lakh voters in 70 Assembly constituencies will decide the political fate of 632 candidates which include over 150 independents.

Voters can exercise their franchise till 6 pm.

Meanwhile, a total of 11,697 booths have been set up for voting, out of these, 776 booths are critical and 1050 booths are vulnerable in Uttarakhand.

In Goa, as many as 11,56,464 voters are eligible to cast a ballot in the February 14 polls spread over 1,600 polling stations.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Kunal, 20,000 security personnel have been posted in Goa to maintain law and order during the day-long polling exercise.

Uttarakhand
Goa
Congress
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Assembly Elections 2022

