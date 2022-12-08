Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba wins Jamnagar North

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba wins Jamnagar North

After 17 rounds of voting, Rivaba Jadeja had won 88110 votes, while her nearest rival Karshan Karmur of AAP had polled 34818 votes, EC said

PTI
PTI, Jamnagar (Gujarat),
  • Dec 08 2022, 22:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2022, 22:05 ist
BJP candidate Rivaba Jadeja with husband and cricketer Ravindra Jadeja during a celebration rally after her victory in the Gujarat Assembly. Credit: PTI Photo

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja made an impressive debut into electoral politics as she defeated her nearest rival in the Jamnagar North constituency by 53570 votes.

After 17 rounds of voting, Rivaba Jadeja had won 88110 votes, while her nearest rival Karshan Karmur of Aam Aadmi Party had polled 34818 votes, the Election Commission said. The Congress party’s Bipendrasinh Jadeja finished third with 23088 votes.

Sibling rivalry was at play in Jamnagar North as Ravindra Jadeja batted for his wife Rivaba, while his sister Naynaba Jadeja campaign for the Congress, bringing into limelight this urban constituency where voters, like much of Gujarat, have again backed the ruling party.

Also Read | The titans of Gujarat

The constituency had voted for the first time in 2012 after being carved out following delimitation. The Congress won it while the BJP grabbed it in 2017 after then incumbent MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, locally better known as Hakubha, crossed over to the BJP.

He was dropped this time in favour of Rivaba Jadeja. The BJP though managed to placate Hakubha by making him the party's in-charge for polling in three assembly seats in Jamnagar, including Jamnagar North.

Also Read | Gujarat: In debut contest, Hardik Patel defeats AAP’s Amarsinh Thakor to win Viramgam assembly seat

An overwhelmingly urban constituency, Jamnagar North was always seen as more favourable to the BJP than the Congress. The performance of the Aam Aadmi Party, which fielded a not-so-known face, has come as a surprise.

The Jadejas are Rajputs, the community that dominates this constituency. Muslims make up the other decisive group of voters

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gujarat
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022
Assembly Elections 2022
Elections
India News
Indian Politics
Ravindra Jadeja
BJP

What's Brewing

Marijuana legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet

Marijuana legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet

Air India plans to refurbish legacy wide-body fleet

Air India plans to refurbish legacy wide-body fleet

Cricket: Sehwag, Prasad slam India's outdated approach

Cricket: Sehwag, Prasad slam India's outdated approach

Ensure Pandits’ safety, or let them leave

Ensure Pandits’ safety, or let them leave

The bulldozing of India

The bulldozing of India

Report card for Karnataka: Rich state, poor indicators

Report card for Karnataka: Rich state, poor indicators

 