<p>Bengaluru: The Government Tool Room and Training Centre (GTTC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rangsons Aerospace, one of India's premier aerospace manufacturing companies, to recruit 200 diploma students trained at the institution. </p>.<p>In a similar move, Exide Energy, a leading battery manufacturer, inked an MoU to employ around 400 GTTC students. The MoU was signed on Wednesday in the presence of Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development Dr Sharan Prakash Patil.</p>.<p>Several other companies also signed MoUs with GTTC to recruit its students who have undergone advanced industry-oriented skill training.</p>.<p>"We are looking to recruit nearly 200 professionals across 35 trades, including welding, CNC operations, setting and programming, laser cutting, fitting, sheet metal, tooling and design engineering, quality control and non-destructive testing. GTTC is one such institution where students are trained comprehensively in all these skills," said Sandesh P Satish, Chief Human Resources Officer, Rangsons Aerospace.</p>.<p>Subhash Srinivas, Head – Manufacturing Engineering, Exide Energy, said the company was keen on hiring freshers with skill training in mechanical engineering, high-end automation, electronics and electrical streams. "Such industry-ready talent is readily available at GTTC," he noted.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Gagan Aggarwal, Head of the UK-based NPTC Group of Colleges, said the MoU signed with GTTC aims to strengthen advanced manufacturing and engineering skills, with a focus on global skills benchmarking, faculty upskilling and industry-ready training.</p>.<p>Former GTTC students who gathered from across the country and from overseas.</p>.<p>V Sudarshana, President of the GTTC Alumni Association, said the Association seeks to foster mentorship, training, internships and employment opportunities, while strengthening innovation, entrepreneurship, industry collaboration and curriculum development.</p>.<p>In a special moment, Mohan, the first student admitted to GTTC in 1972, was felicitated.</p>.<p>MLA Priya Krishna, EV Ramana Reddy, Chairman, Karnataka Skill Development Authority, Manoj Kumar Meena, Secretary, Skill Development Department, and Siddalingappa B. Pujari, Managing Director, GTTC, were present.</p>