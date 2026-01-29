Menu
GTTC inks MoUs with Rangsons Aerospace, Exide Energy to place 600 diploma students

Several other companies also signed MoUs with GTTC to recruit its students who have undergone advanced industry-oriented skill training.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 23:38 IST
Published 28 January 2026, 23:38 IST
