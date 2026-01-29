<p>New Delhi: The protest over the recent regulations notified by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to curb caste discrimination on campuses has put the ruling BJP in a catch-22 situation, even as the government attempts to allay concerns among general category students.</p>.<p>A caste-based polarisation, especially among the youth, that pits foundational constituents of the BJP's political edifice — the upper castes and Other Backward Classes — on opposite sides of the fence is something the party would want to avoid ahead of half a dozen Assembly elections this year and the crucial Uttar Pradesh polls in early 2027.</p>.<p>The online campaign against the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, notified on January 13, has been slowly gathering steam. There have also been reports of sporadic protests in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.</p>.<p>The regulations define caste-based discrimination as “discrimination only on the basis of caste or tribe against the members of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes”. It is also obligatory for institutions to set up an Equal Opportunity Centre, an Equity Committee and a helpline on their campuses. Non-compliance can invite punitive measures, including the loss of UGC funding.</p>.<p>Those opposing the provisions argue that the definition of “discrimination” makes the regulation open to misuse against general category students.</p>.<p>The UGC guidelines to promote equity in educational institutions were first published in 2012. It defined discrimination in much broader terms, like depriving students on the basis of caste, creed, religion, language, gender, ethnicity and disability.</p>.<p>The 2026 rules were mandated by Supreme Court directives issued in September last year during the hearing on a plea by the mothers of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi, students who died by suicide after facing discrimination. The petitioners had pleaded that the 2012 UGC regulations on promoting equity in higher educational institutions had been ineffectual. </p>.<p>The apex court then asked the UGC to come up with a new set of framework to control caste bias in higher education. The matter is currently pending before the Supreme Court and is scheduled to come up for hearing in March.</p>.Explained | What are the new UGC rules to curb caste-based discrimination and why are they being opposed.<p><strong>Political ramifications</strong></p>.<p>The campaign against the guidelines is being spearheaded by upper-caste groups, especially in the Hindi heartland states. After the mandal-kamandal rupture in national politics in 1990s, this electoral block shifted decisively towards the BJP in the north, west and central India.</p>.<p>In the last two decades, the BJP has sought to expand its Hindutva marquee to accommodate other sections, especially backward classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.</p>.<p>Any signs of stress within this broad and electorally successful coalition, which pits one social group against another, have the potential to impact electoral outcomes. This is precisely why Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been quick to assuage concerns raised by protesters.</p>.<p>In the past too, the Narendra Modi government has been nimble on its feet to react to matters related to social justice that could have political ramifications. In 2021, it passed a constitutional amendment bill restoring the states' rights to identify Socially and Educationally Backward Communities after a contrarian interpretation of the Constitution 102 (Amendment) Act by the Supreme Court.</p>.<p>Similarly, the Modi Cabinet passed a resolution in August 2024, rejecting a Supreme Court observation on the introduction of "creamy layer" concept for within SC/ST reservations. </p>.<p>The row has put BJP in a fix ahead of key Assembly elections this year and UP polls in 2027 Protest spearheaded by upper-caste groups in Hindi heartland state Controversy has the potential to impact electoral outcomes</p>