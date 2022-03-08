Election FAQs | What is a hung assembly?

Election FAQs | What is a hung assembly?

If a party or an alliance doesn’t have an absolute majority, it can get external support from a political party to form the government

Rohini Banerjee
Rohini Banerjee, DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 08 2022, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2022, 16:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

What is a hung assembly and how is a government formed in such a case?

If no political party or alliance manages to receive an absolute majority, it is known as a hung parliament. In such a scenario, it is not possible for any party to form a government without support from other political parties. The Governor invites the leader of the single largest party to form the government and usually gives the leader and the party 10 days to show an absolute majority. If the party is unable to show a majority in the prescribed time period, the Governor dissolves the parliament and calls for re-election.

External support to form a government

If a party or an alliance doesn’t have an absolute majority, it can get external support from a political party to form the government. The party offering external support isn’t usually part of the government and the politicians don’t hold ministerial positions. Governments formed using external support tend to be fragile and vulnerable as there is no commitment from the party that's offering external support.

Minority government

A minority government is one where the government doesn’t have an absolute majority and so, can’t pass laws without the votes of parties not participating in the government. There have been instances in the past wherein the minority government survived a vote of no-confidence because the MPs abstained from voting for the government and hence, saved the government from a defeat. Minority governments don't usually complete their full terms in office.

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Faqs
hung assembly
Assembly Elections 2022
Indian Poltics
Election FAQs
India News

What's Brewing

Ukraine: The good, bad and ideal refugees

Ukraine: The good, bad and ideal refugees

In Pics | Corporations that have pulled out of Russia

In Pics | Corporations that have pulled out of Russia

Umngot: A tryst with an emerald river 

Umngot: A tryst with an emerald river 

Pandemic surveillance: Is tracing tech here to stay?

Pandemic surveillance: Is tracing tech here to stay?

Former Miss Ukraine describes escape from Kyiv

Former Miss Ukraine describes escape from Kyiv

 