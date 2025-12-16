<p>New Delhi: Ignoring demands from the Opposition to send the draft legislations to Parliamentary committees, the Modi government is moving ahead with passage of SHANTI Bill on nuclear sector and VB - G RAM G Bill on rural employment guarantee in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.</p><p>Indicating that it would not be an easy walkover for the treasury benches, I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders will meet on Wednesday at Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge’s office in Parliament at 10:15 AM to finetune floor strategy. Kharge will also hold a press conference before the meeting.</p><p>The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill 2025 seeking to allow private sector in nuclear power sector and Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission VB: G RAM G Bill 2025 that repeals MGNREGA have been placed in the Revised List of Business for Lok Sabha on Wednesday.</p><p>While the SHANTI Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday, the ‘VB: G RAM G Bill’ was tabled in the Lower House on Tuesday, amid objections from the Opposition, which had demanded that both the Bills be sent to Parliamentary Standing Committees for further scrutiny.</p>.Parliament Winter Session 2025 Highlights | Govt lists SHANTI, VB-G RAM G Bills for passage in LS on Dec 17.<p>Though some members of the Business Advisory Committee of Lok Sabha had earlier indicated that the Bills are likely to be sent to committees, sources said the government had not given any commitment and had told Opposition MPs, particularly the Congress, that they would get back later. </p><p>While the Viksit Bharat Siksha Adhisthan Bill to a Joint Committee of Parliament, Lok Sabha passed The Repealing and Amending Bill 2025 and The Sabka Bima Sabki Suraksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) on Tuesday. Some parties had demanded the Bill seeking to increase FDI in the insurance sector to 100% be referred to a Parliamentary committee.</p><p>An indication that the SHANTI Bill and VB: G RAM G Bill would not be going to the panels came on Monday evening after Congress leaders reiterated their demand. A communication sent to Congress MPs by its Chief Whip Kodikkunnil Suresh said that the party had demanded that the two Bills be sent for further Parliamentary scrutiny.</p><p>On Tuesday evening, sources said the government indicated to members of the Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee that the two Bills might come to the Upper House on Thursday after its passage in the Lok Sabha and did not give any commitment on sending it to the Parliamentary panel.</p>