Exit polls predict win for BJP in UP, AAP in Punjab

Most of them were also unanimous in predicting a big win for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in Punjab

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 07 2022, 20:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2022, 20:22 ist
People stand in queue to cast their vote at a polling station during the last phase of state assembly election in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, March 7, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo

Several exit polls forecast a clear majority for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab while being mixed in their predictions for Uttarakhand.

Exit polls on CNN News 18, Republic TV and News X channels showed the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) getting 211-277 seats and its main challenger in the Samajwadi Party-led alliance getting anywhere between 119 and 160 seats in Uttar Pradesh. CNN News 18 predicted 262-277 seats for the BJP and allies and 119-134 for the SP and allies in the 403-member state assembly.

Most of them were also unanimous in predicting a big win for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in Punjab, with one exit poll on India Today projecting up to 76-90 seats in the 117-member assembly.

Also read: Surveys don't matter, we'll get over 300 seats, says Akhilesh Yadav

TV9 Bharatvarsh-Polstrat, however, predicted 56-61 seats for the AAP in Punjab, making it the frontrunner.

The ruling Congress was mostly predicted to be securing the second spot in Punjab.

In Uttarakhand, Both the Congress and the BJP were favoured by different exit polls to win the assembly polls. Some exit polls predicted a hung assembly in Goa while forecasting the BJP to have an edge over rivals in Manipur. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

 

Assembly Elections 2022
BJP
AAP
Punjab
Uttar Pradesh
Goa
Uttarakhand
Manipur
exit polls

