After Utpal Parrikar, Union MoS Shripad Naik's son denied ticket

After former Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar on Wednesday, it was the turn of Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik's son, Siddesh, to be denied a ticket to contest from the Cumbharjua assembly seat in North Goa.

Siddesh Naik's name is missing from the second and final list of six candidates released by the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is contesting all 40 assembly seats in Goa for the first time.

Siddesh Naik, who was one of the front runners for a ticket to contest the elections from the Cumbharjua assembly seat, has been replaced by Janita Madkaikar, the wife of sitting Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Pandurang Madkaikar.

The list also includes the names of Speaker of the state legislative assembly Rajesh Patnekar (Bicholim), Anthony Barbosa (Curtorim), Narayan Naik (Cortalim), Antonio Fernandes (St.Cruz) and Joseph Sequeira (Calangute).

The second list is expected to create a stir in Goa on the lines of the controversy which was stoked after former Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal was denied a ticket to contest from the Panaji assembly seat, which was represented by his father Manohar Parrikar from 1994.

Utpal quit the party after the BJP cleared the name of sitting BJP MLA Atanasio Monserrate who has been accused in a criminal case for raping a minor girl. Utpal has announced that he would be contesting the elections as an independent candidate, while accusing the BJP of letting down party workers and compromising on principles followed by his father.

