Goa Assembly Elections: Cortalim Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Goa Assembly Election 2022, Cortalim Assembly Constituency (AC No. 27) in South Goa district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Goa Election Result 2022: Cortalim Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Goa Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Alina Saldanha won Cortalim constituency seat securing 5666 votes, beating IND candidate Antonio Vas by a margin of 518 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Cortalim constituency were 30463. Of that, 23,276 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

