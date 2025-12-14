<p>Sydney: Australian police said on Sunday two people were in custody after reports of gunshots at Sydney's Bondi Beach.</p><p>"The police operation is ongoing and we continue to urge people to avoid the area," New South Wales police state in a post on X.</p><p>The Sydney Morning Herald said there were reports of multiple shots fired at the famed beach but it was unclear if anyone had been hit.</p><p>"Anyone at the scene should take shelter," the New South Wales police posted on X.</p> .<p>Videos circulating on X appeared to show people on Bondi Beach scattering as multiple gunshots and police sirens can be heard. Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.</p><p>"We are aware of an active security situation in Bondi. We urge people in the vicinity to follow information from NSW Police," said a spokesperson for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. </p>