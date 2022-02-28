Goa Assembly Elections: Ponda Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Goa Assembly Election 2022, Ponda Assembly Constituency (AC No. 21) in North Goa district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Goa Election Result 2022: Ponda Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Goa Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Ravi Sitaram Naik won Ponda constituency seat securing 9502 votes, beating BJP candidate Sunil Desai by a margin of 3010 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Ponda constituency were 30568. Of that, 24,841 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

