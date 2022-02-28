Goa Assembly Elections: Quepem Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Goa Assembly Election 2022, Quepem Assembly Constituency (AC No. 36) in South Goa district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Goa Election Result 2022: Quepem Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Goa Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Chandrakant (Babu) Kavlekar won Quepem constituency seat securing 13525 votes, beating BJP candidate Prakash Shankar Velip by a margin of 2592 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Quepem constituency were 31293. Of that, 26,305 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Quepem assembly constituency.