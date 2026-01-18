Shiv Sena corporators attend three-day governance workshop in Mumbai

<p>Mumbai: Amid reports of newly-elected corporators of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena being shifted to Taj Lands End in Mumbai to avoid getting poached, the party said that they are attending a three-day workshop in which they are being told about functioning and various aspects of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation. </p><p>Shinde, the deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena chief leader, will guide the corporators about the city’s development plan, implementation of the election manifesto, and preparation of a roadmap for the next five years.</p>.BMC polls: Four former Shiv Sena (UBT) Mayors win seats.<p>Yuva Sena General Secretary and corporator Amey Ghole said in these three days, senior party leaders are also expected to guide the corporators.</p><p>Shinde had instructed the corporators to begin work immediately to justify the trust placed in Shiv Sena by the people. </p><p>“Accordingly, Shiv Sena corporators attended the guidance camp the very next day after the election results were declared,” Ghole said.</p><p>Senior party leaders will also brief them on the procedures of the BMC and provide guidance on effective governance in their respective wards. </p><p>In addition, strategies and campaign plans for the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections will be discussed. </p><p>Ghole further stated that the Mayor of Mumbai will be from the Maha Yuti alliance, and that senior leaders of the allied parties will take a decision in this regard.</p><p>In municipal corporation elections across the state, Shiv Sena has secured the election of 397 corporators. </p><p>This includes 29 corporators in Mumbai, 75 in Thane, 54 in Kalyan-Dombivli, 42 in Navi Mumbai, 36 in Ulhasnagar, 26 in Nashik, 22 in Jalgaon, 15 in Kolhapur, 13 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and 12 in Jalna. </p><p>The success achieved by Shiv Sena in municipal corporations across the state reflects the people’s faith in Shiv Sena and in the leadership of Shinde, Ghole said.</p>