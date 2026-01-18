Menu


News in Pics | January 18, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 18 January 2026, 00:47 IST
A structure of a hand holding an oil well tower stands near the headquarters of Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA, in Caraca.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People cross a flooded and ice-covered section of the street after a waterpipe burst during sub-zero temperatures in Kyiv.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People offer a multi-coloured sheet at the tomb of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan on the concluding day of his Urs (death anniversary), at the Taj Mahal in Agra.

Credit: PTI Photo

Pets are blessed after a ceremony commemorating the Feast of San Antonio Abad, the patron saint of domestic animals in Mexico City.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Japan's Noriaki Kasai in action during the men's individual HS137 qualification jump.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A person carrying a torch approaches a tent provided by emergency services for residents whose apartments are left without heating during sub-zero temperatures, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, during a winter night in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Credit: Reuters Photo

