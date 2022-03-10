Goa Assembly Election Result 2022 Live: A hung assembly on the cards?
updated: Mar 10 2022, 05:08 ist
Will the BJP retain power or will the Congress usurp the saffron party to power in the coastal state? Or, will new entrants AAP and TMC hold the sway in case of a hung assembly? Stay tuned to DH for live updates on counting day.
BJP and Congress to do battle
In Goa, it is a straightforward battle between the BJP and Congress, while AAP and TMC may affect the poll outcome in case of a hung assembly. Exit polls have also predicted a hung assembly, with no clear winner between the BJP and Congress.
How the state fared in 2017