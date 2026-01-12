<p>Virat Kohli produced another match-winning knock in a run-chase when he eased his way to 93 off 91 balls against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=New%20Zealand">New Zealand</a> in the first ODI in Vadodara on Sunday. </p><p>Chasing 301 to win, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=virat%20kohli">Kohli</a> anchored India's innings before the hosts overcame a collapse and a few nervy moments to complete a four-wicket win and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. </p><p>The near-flawless knock earned him the Player of the Match award, his 44th in ODIs and 70th in international cricket. </p>.Kohli says he is blessed to be able to give so much happiness and smile to so many people.<p><strong>What does Kohli do with his awards?</strong></p><p>During the post-match interview with commentator Harsha Bhogle, the former captain revealed that he had no idea how many awards he has won, adding that he sends them to his mother. </p><p>"Honestly, I have no idea. I send it to my mum in Gurgaon, she likes to keep them."</p><p>Reflecting on his impressive career so far, Kohli said, "If I look back at my whole journey, then it is nothing short of a dream come true for me. I have always known my abilities, and I have worked a lot for where I am today. God has blessed me with way too much, and I have a lot of gratitude in my heart, I feel proud."</p><p><strong>'Not thinking about milestones'</strong> </p><p>While the 37-year-old led India to win, he missed his 85th international century by just seven runs. However, Kohli said it did not matter to him. </p><p>"If I am being brutally honest, then I am not thinking about the milestones. I would have gone hard if we were batting first, the experience does matter. The only thing was to get the team into a good position in the chase," he said</p><p>With 70 Player of the Match awards, including 10 in Tests, 44 in ODis and 16 in T20Is, Kohli is only six behind Sachin Tendulkar's record of 76 such awards.</p><p>On Sunday, India had a few nervy moments once Kohli was dismissed, losing three more wickets in quick succession, before Harshit Rana played a crucial knock, while KL Rahul finished the chase with an over to spare. </p>