Goa Assembly Polls 2022 Live: Polling under way; Sawant 'confident' BJP to win 22+ seats

Goa will vote on Monday to decide the fate of 301 candidates who are in the fray for 40 Assembly seats, for which all preparations have been made. Traditionally a state with bipolar politics, Goa is witnessing a multi-cornered contest this time. Stay tuned for latest updates.
People in Goa are cooperative. There are no major political clashes. The elections will be free and fair. The ECI andall political parties deserve appreciation. This year I expect more people will come to the polling booths, saysGoa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai.
Confident that BJP will win 22+ seats, says Pramod Sawant
Polling in Goa, Uttarakhand, 55 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh begins
Voting begins in all assembly seats in Goa and Uttarakhand, besides 55 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh in the second phase of the state polls, with chief ministers Pramod Sawant and Pushkar Singh Dhami, former CM Harish Rawat and jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan among the prominent candidates in the fray.
It is a high-stakes election for the ruling BJP and a litmus test for the Modi government's policies that the Congress, AAP and other opposition parties have targeted during their campaign.
Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai and his wife Reetha Sreedharan cast their votes at polling booth number 15 of Taleigao Assembly Constituency
Goa Polls: Silent wave in my favour, says Utpal Parrikar
Asserting that there is a silent wave in his favour, Utpal Parrikar, elder son of late Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who is contesting the February 14 Assembly election as an independent candidate from the Panaji seat, has said he was a favoured choice after his father's death in 2019, but was denied poll ticket by the BJP due to local politics.
As campaigning comes to close, Goa political parties express confidence ahead of Feb 14 polls
Leaders of major political parties and alliances expressed confidence of forming a government ahead of the February 14 assembly polls, as campaigning wound to a close on Saturday.
