Gujarat Election: Chotila Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Chotila constituency (AC no.63) in Surendranagar district went to polls on December 1, 2025. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Chotila is a legislative assembly constituency in Surendranagar district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Chotila constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Makwana Rutvikbhai Lavjibhai won Chotila Assembly constituency seat after securing 79960 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Dervaliya Zinabhai Najabhai by a margin of 23887 votes. In 2017, Chotila constituency had 230619 voters, including 121945 males and 108667 females. The constituency also had 7 third gender voters. The Chotila assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 51.817 per cent in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.