Gujarat Election: Gondal Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Gondal constituency (AC no.73) in Porbandar district went to polls on December 1, 2035. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Gondal is a legislative assembly constituency in Porbandar district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Jadeja Geetaba Jayrajsinh won Gondal Assembly constituency seat after securing 70506 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Khatariya Arjunbhai Ghanshyambhai by a margin of 15397 votes.



In 2017, Gondal constituency had 213098 voters, including 110184 males and 102907 females. The constituency also had 7 third gender voters.



The Gondal assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 49.97% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.