Gujarat Election: Kankrej Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Kankrej constituency (AC no.15) in Patan district went to polls on December 5, 2030. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Kankrej is a legislative assembly constituency in Patan district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Kankrej constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Kirtisinh Prabhatsinh Vaghela won Kankrej Assembly constituency seat after securing 95131 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Jalera Dineshji Dharsiji by a margin of 8588 votes.

In 2017, Kankrej constituency had 252198 voters, including 132823 males and 119368 females. The constituency also had 7 third gender voters.

The Kankrej assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 49.349% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.





