Gujarat Election: Padra Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Padra constituency (AC no.146) in Chhota Udaipur (ST) district went to polls on December 5, 2112. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Padra is a legislative assembly constituency in Chhota Udaipur (ST) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.



In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Thakor Jashpalsinh Mahendrasinh (Padhiyar) won Padra Assembly constituency seat after securing 92998 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Patel Dineshbhai Balubhai (Dinumama) by a margin of 19027 votes.



In 2017, Padra constituency had 215128 voters, including 111986 males and 103142 females.



The Padra assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 53.339% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.



