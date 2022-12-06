Gujarat Election: Patan Constituency Result

Gujarat Election: Patan Assembly Constituency Result 2022

Patan is a legislative assembly constituency in Patan district of Gujarat

  Dec 06 2022, 17:04 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Patan constituency (AC no.18) in Patan district went to polls on December 5, 2033. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Patan is a legislative assembly constituency in Patan district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Patan constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Kiritkumar Chimanlal Patel won Patan Assembly constituency seat after securing 103273 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Desai Ranchhodbhai Mahijibhai by a margin of 25279 votes.

In 2017, Patan constituency had 272074 voters, including 140835 males and 131234 females. The constituency also had 5 third gender voters.

The Patan assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 53.133% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

 

 

