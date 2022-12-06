Gujarat Election: Savli Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Savli constituency (AC no.135) in Vadodara district went to polls on December 5, 2101. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Savli is a legislative assembly constituency in Vadodara district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Savli constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.



In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Inamdar Ketanbhai Mahendrabhai won Savli Assembly constituency seat after securing 97646 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Brahmbhatt Sagar Prakash Koko by a margin of 41633 votes.



In 2017, Savli constituency had 211873 voters, including 109674 males and 102196 females. The constituency also had 3 third gender voters.



The Savli assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 59.29% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

