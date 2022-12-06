Gujarat Election: Umreth Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Umreth constituency (AC no.111) in Anand district went to polls on December 5, 2077. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Umreth is a legislative assembly constituency in Anand district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Govindbhai Raijibhai Parmar won Umreth Assembly constituency seat after securing 68326 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Kapilaben Gopalsinh Chavda by a margin of 1883 votes.



In 2017, Umreth constituency had 247255 voters, including 127984 males and 119269 females. The constituency also had 2 third gender voters.



The Umreth assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 38.417% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

