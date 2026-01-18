<p>The Trump administration wants nations to pay USD 1 billion to stay on his peace board, <em>Bloomberg News</em> reported on Saturday, citing a draft charter.</p><p>United States President Donald Trump would serve as its inaugural chairman and each member state shall serve a term of no more than three years from this charter's entry into force, subject to renewal by the chairman, the report said.</p>.Trump vows tariffs on eight European nations over Greenland.<p><em>Reuters</em> could not immediately verify the report.</p><p>The US State Department responded to <em>Reuters</em>' question on the matter by referring to previous social media posts about the board by Trump and his special envoy Steve Witkoff, which did not mention the number.</p>